'Together for Palestine' Wembley concert raises €1.7m for Gaza relief

What was expected to be a historic gathering for Gaza aid fundraising has exceeded expectations and turned out to be huge.

On Wednesday night, September 17, the 12,500-capacity Outside Voice Out (OVO) Arena Wembley in London was completely sold out for the “Together for Palestine" concert, with renowned artists and activists participating in it.

The event was livestreamed on YouTube and saw musicians, actors, and activists come together to help support Palestine-led organizations through fundraising activity in what is said to be the UK’s largest fundraising concert.

It was a joint effort by Brian Eno, a renowned British musician, director, and writer, along with UK charity Choose Love to aid groups including Taawon, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, and Palestine Medical Relief Service.

The event was branded as “a gathering of artists, musicians, and people for whom silence feels impossible.”

Before the concert began, a prerecorded video was displayed featuring actors Cillian Murphy, Joaquin Phoenix, and Brian Cox.

Benedict Cumberbatch appeared on stage and read a poem, “On this land there are reasons to live,” by the Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish.

Acclaimed British musician, artist, and activist Brian Eno read a poem on stage, "OH RASCAL CHILDREN OF GAZA" by Khaled Juma, during the "Together for Palestine" concert at Wembley Arena.

UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, received a standing ovation.

She addressed the crowd and said, “As we gather here tonight celebrating life and hope, many Palestinians are holding loved ones in makeshift tents, waiting for the next bomb.”