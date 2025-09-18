Brad Everett Young dies at 46 after car crash in Los Angeles

Brad Everett Young, the well-known shooter, actor, and founder of the arts initiative Dream Loud Official, has died at the age of 46 following a car accident in Los Angeles (L.A.).

According to his publicist, Paul Christensen, Young was returning from a movie late Sunday night when his vehicle was hit by a car driving the wrong way on the 134 Freeway. He died at the scene, while the other driver was hospitalized with injuries.

Career in photography and acting:

Young came a familiar figure on Hollywood’s red carpets, landing pictures and event moments for major publications including The Hollywood Reporter, Vanity Fair, Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar People, and Variety.

His work featured numerous star similar as David Harbour, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Seth Green, Kevin Daniel, Emma Caulfield Ford, and Harvey Guillen.

Alongside photography, Young pursed acting from the late 1990s. He appeared in Television (T.V) shows like Boy Meet World, Felicity, Grey’s Anatomy and Numb3rs and in features including Love & Baskeball (2000), Charlie’s Angels (2000), Jurassic Park III (2001), I Love You, Man (2009), The Artist (2011) and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (2017).

Dream Loud Official:

Beyond the spotlight, young founded Dream Loud Offical, a campaign focused on preserving music and art programs in seminaries. Through the initiative he worked to encourage teachers, student, and communities to recognize the importance of creativity in education.

“Brad’s passion for the arts and the people behind them was unmatched,” Christensen said in a statement. “He lived his mission of keeping creativity alive, and his legacy will continue through Dream Loud Official.”

Early life:

Born on July 24, 1979, in Danville, Virginia, Young was the middle of three siblings. He attended Chatham High School and Averett University, where he contributed as a writer photographer, and graphic designer for school publications.

Initially planning to study medicine Young moved to Los Angeles (L.A.) and shifted to acting after securing his first Television (T.V.) role within a month of arriving.

In a 2015 interview, he reflected on the decision “I absolutely fell in love with everything in this business and the journey and strength it takes to accomplish what you want in it.”

Survivors

Young is survived by his brother Chris, details of memorial arrangements will be shared by his family.