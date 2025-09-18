Two flying cars collide at China airshow rehearsal, one injured

Two flying cars collide at China airshow rehearsal, one person injured

During a rehearsal for an airshow in northeastern China, two flying cars from XPeng AeroHT collided in mid-air, injuring one of their pilots and forcing one of the vehicles to the ground where it caught fire.

The video footage circulating on social media and featured in Chinese state-run based media showed that the collision occurred due to insufficient spacing, and it also showed plumes of smoke protruding from the vehicles.

The tragic accident occurred in Changchun, Jilin Province as the city was busy preparing for a five-day airshow set to begin this Friday.

The flying cars were developed by Xpeng AeroHT, the largest flying car company and a subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle giant Xpeng.

The company has said in an official statement that all personnel at the scene are safe, and local authorities have completed on-site emergency measures perfectly. Furthermore, more investigation is underway.

A company employee told CNN that two vehicles had been performing complex maneuvers in close formation. One pilot sustained injury, he further added.

Manufacturers including XPeng AeroHT are rapidly entering the flying car market and are capitalizing on potential in industries like tourism, logistics, agriculture and disaster relief.

XPeng AeroHT describes itself as the largest flying car company operating in Asia.

According to the Communist Party-run media People’s Daily, China had more than 2,000 manufacturers and over 20,000 companies operating unmanned aerial vehicles.