Beef prices skyrocketing in US: why?

In 2025, Americans ate 59 pounds of beef per person

Beef prices in the U.S. are skyrocketing in 2025. Despite less beef being available, people are still willing to pay more instead of switching to cheaper alternatives like chicken and pork.

A problem that began years ago due to adverse weather conditions and agricultural challenges has been exacerbated by recent trade rules and a cattle infestation.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), in 2025, there are about 27.8 million beef cows. The American population is bigger than ever.

Beef production declined 7-8% over the past few weeks compared to the same period last year.

Droughts hit places like Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas in 2020-2022. The drought caused grass to wither, forcing farmers to either pay more for feed or sell their herds to cut costs. Even now, feed is expensive, and climate change is making droughts worse.

Many farmers are quitting agriculture because economic challenges and difficulties are making farming unprofitable.

Even with prices high, Americans’ beef consumption remains significant at 59 pounds per person in 2025, indicating a reluctance to switch to cheaper options. This high demand, coupled with shrinking supply, has driven prices up, even after the COVID-19 era.

If people buy less, there is a chance that prices might drop. Otherwise, beef will remain costly through 2026.

The US imports beef from Mexico, Canada, and Brazil. Tariffs by the Trump administration and other trade problems are increasing import costs. Plus, there is an insect called the screwworm that caused a ban on cattle imports from Mexico.

Patrick Montgomery, the CEO of KC Cattle Company, said in an Axios article, “Prices for beef will continue to be tumultuous for the next two or four years.”

Beef prices are high globally, but the impact is particularly worse in the U.S. due to its huge market.

