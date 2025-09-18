Air traffic controller scolds Spirit pilot for flying too close to Trump’s jet

A Spirit Airlines pilot was recently scolded by an air traffic controller who told the pilot to get “off the iPad”.

The incident happened when a Flight 1300 got too close to Air Force One - the plane carrying U.S. President Donald Trump to the UK.

Several video clips are making rounds on social media showing Spirit 1300 ignoring flight safety distance and flying within 8 miles of Air Force One over New York on Tuesday, September 16.

A clip shared by multiple media outlets featured the audio conversation between the pilot and air traffic controller.

The controller can be heard, saying, “Pay attention Spirit 1300 turn 20 degrees right. Spirit 1300! turn 20 degrees right now. SpiritWings 1300! turn 20 degrees right immediately.”

Then the pilot replies, “20 degrees right. SpiritWings 1300.”

ATC then scolds the pilot, saying, “Pay attention! Spirit 1300, traffic’s off your left wing by 6 miles, uh, 8 miles 747. I am sure you can see who it is at Flight Level 320, maintain 330. Keep an eye out for him, he’s White and Blue … pay attention! Get off the ipad.”

The pilot then followed procedures and ATC instructions while en route to Boston and landed safely.