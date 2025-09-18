Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers next in line after Jimmy Kimmel ban

Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension drags Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers into controversy

Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers are the next targets of censorship after Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show got cancelled because of political reasons.

Kimmel’s show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, got indefinitely suspended after the host condemned the US President Donald Trump in regards to the Charlie Kirk incident.

The other famous late-night hosts are now under attack for seemingly using their right to freedom of speech against the government in power.

Celebrating the news of Kimmel’s ban, Trump took to his social media, Truth Social, and congratulated ABC News for the action against him, calling it a “great news for America.”

The President did not stop there but added that similar action should be taken against Fallon and Meyers, who have been open about their opposition to his government.

He called the late-night comedians "total losers," adding, "Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible," referring to Stephen Colbert, whose late-night show was also recently cancelled.

When Colbert, who openly mocks Trump, won his first Emmy award this month, his fellow late-night talk show hosts applauded him with a standing ovation, leaving the President seemingly riled up against them.