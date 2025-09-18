Stephen A. Smith launches new talk show on SiriusXM

Stephen A. Smith launches new political talk show on SiriusXM

Stephen A. Smith launched a new political talk show, “Straight Shooter with Stephen A. Smith”, on September 17, 2025. The new radio show will air live on SiriusXM’s POTUS (Politics Of The United States) channel 124.

The show will air once a week for two hours, discussing current affairs, politics, culture, and social issues. He will feature politicians as guests and take calls from listeners.

It is a part of $36 million contract signed with SiriusXM for three years. The American television personality has already been hosting a sports show called The Stephen A. Smith Show.

In a press release, Smith discussed the SiriusXM shows, “I’ve spent my career speaking my mind, asking tough questions, and zeroing in on the issues that matter most. Whether it’s my new sports show on Mad Dog Sports Radio or talking politics on P.O.T.U.S., I’m here to challenge, entertain, and engage SiriusXM listeners.”

He earns approximately $40 million annually from various sources, including his ESPN job, YouTube channel and podcast.

Smith was involved in political discussions for years on his First Take show on ESPN. He made a surprise announcement in February 2025 about a potential presidential run. Some people joked and drew comparisons to podcaster Joe Rogan.

The launch has generated significant online buzz, with many people expressing excitement. Others worry he might say the wrong things because of his naivety in deep politics.

Josh Shapiro, the Governor of Pennsylvania, was invited as a guest speaker at the first episode, discussing democrats and violence in politics.

Smith is looking forward to mixing politics and sports. He wants a “big voice” in politics, just like in sports. He lacks training in politics, but he is good at making points that stick with people.

The show is a great opportunity for him to go beyond sports to cover debates, news, and entertainment.

