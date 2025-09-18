Fed rate cuts vs mortgage rates? Everything you need to know

The Federal Reserve commonly known as Fed has declared a quarter-point reduction to its metric interest rate, initiating a pivotal shift aimed at alleviating the high borrowing costs that have burdened American consumers for months.

The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMO) choice to lower the federal funds rate directly influences the prime rate, setting the stage for lower interest on a wide range of variable consumer debt.

The move is expected to provide immediate, though modest, relief for holders of credit card debt and could gradually pressure mortgage rates downward.

Brett House, an economics professor at Columbia Business School revealed: “The impact on household finances is likely to be mixed.”

Brett mentioned that variable-rate loans will see costs fall almost immediately, while some longer-term fixed rates and the persistent challenge of inflation continue to pressure budgets.

Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate: "Existing borrowers could see their rates go down by half a point or the average rate will remain near 20% well into next year 2026."

The central bank's action triggers an almost instantaneous reaction for credit card annual percentage rates, which are tied to the prime rate. However, analysts caution that rates will ease from extreme highs.

Meanwhile, mortgage rates do not directly track the Fed, they are influenced by the overall economic outlook. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage has already fallen to 6.13% from over 7% earlier this year.

The Fed's decision also signals a change for savers. Returns on high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which have recently offered returns above 4%, are now expected to decline.