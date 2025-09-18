€1.2 million in suspected cocaine seized in Dublin, two men charged

In a massive crackdown against drug trafficking in West Dublin, Gardaí have arrested an estimated €1.2 million of suspected cocaine.

The intelligence-led operation that was part of the current national strategy, Operation Tara, led to the detection of a large amount of drugs and the capture of two men.

The raid took place on Wednesday, September 17, when Finglas Drugs Unit officers were assisted by the Regional Armed Support Unit and the Dublin Crime Response Team to conduct search warrants at two separate houses.

In a house in the Dublin 11 region, 12kg of suspected cocaine was found, and its street value was estimated to be €840,000.

One of the men arrested at the scene was in his 30s.

A later raid on a house in Dublin 15 resulted in the recovery of another 5.5kg of the alleged drug worth around €375,000.

Another man aged 40 years was also arrested. Both of them were arrested according to the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

Gardaí have since established that the two men have been charged with regard to the seizure. They will be brought before Blanchardstown District Court.

The referred drugs are forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland to undergo a confirmatory examination.

The arrest will be a huge setback to a drug distribution network running in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.