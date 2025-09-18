Arshad Nadeem set to compete for gold in World Athletics Championships

Pakistan's star athlete and Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem is set to compete in the final round of the Men's Javelin Throw at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Japan.
This decisive event will feature 12 top athletes, including world No. 1 Julian Weber from Germany and India’s Neeraj Chopra. The final round will commence at 3:23 PM (PST) on Thursday, and all eyes will be on Nadeem as he aims for victory.
According to the start list, each athlete will get six throws to vie for the gold medal.
Weber will take the first throw, followed by Grenada's Anderson Peters. Arshad will take his first throw third in the order, while Chopra will throw immediately after Nadeem (fourth throw).
Chopra, a two-time Olympic medalist, needed just one throw to progress. He cleared the automatic qualification mark of 84.50m with a first-attempt throw of 84.85m at the Tokyo National Stadium, setting the tone in Group A.
India’s Sachin Yadav narrowly missed direct qualification with a strong 83.67m, finishing sixth in Group A, but later qualified for the final based on the results of Group B.
At the last World Championships in Budapest in 2023, Chopra made history by becoming India’s first world champion in athletics with a throw of 88.17m, while Nadeem claimed silver with 87.82m.
The tables turned at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where Nadeem triumphed with gold, leaving Chopra to settle for silver. Nadeem, the 28-year-old athlete, had captivated the nation by setting a new Olympic record with a throw of 92.97m and led Pakistan to its first track and field gold in decades.
The Tigers keep their hopes alive for tournament's Super Four phase after second victory
"Nation which is morally bankrupt, which has no values will always resort to this kind of theatrics in sports," says...
Cricketing authority, as per reports, has dismissed Pakistan's stance that Pycroft acted at behest of Indian team
India will conclude their group stage campaign against Oman on Friday in Abu Dhabi
Oman were bowled out for 130 in 18.4 overs as the home side secured their maiden victory
ACB says pacer not declared fit by medical team as he was recovering from a shoulder injury,