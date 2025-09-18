Louis Tomlinson fans continue to decode hints about LT3

Louis Tomlinson is keeping his fans on their toes.

The One Direction famed singer is offering a slew of cryptic clues and hints that have sparked a frenzy of speculation ahead of his highly anticipated third album.

For now, fans are referring to the project as LT3, but the excitement escalated after Tomlinson, 33, launched a new website, louis-lemonade.com, which fans initially thought could be the album's title.

However, the real mystery began when a fan suggested a new possible name for the album, Stay For A While, and even came up with a possible tracklist, including a song called “She is Bitter.”

The website has kept the Bigger Than Me singer’s loyal fanbase busy, as they meticulously comb through every word and detail, hunting for hidden "Easter eggs."

According to one fan, a clue on the site reads, "For decades the book was forgotten, until the last day of September, when it resurfaced at a family gathering."

Many have latched onto this, interpreting it as a hint that a single or the whole album might drop on September 30.

Though some were initially convinced the release date would be September 19, others are convinced that the Night Changes hitmaker won’t release the single or album on the same day as his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik’s new single Break Free.

With this theory gaining traction on fan forums and social media, the online buzz has since pointed to September 30, as the most likely release date for the album or a record.

Notably, the cryptic rollout of the album has become somewhat of a trademark for Tomlinson, who previously had fans deciphering anagrams of his track titles during his previous album cycle.

This freshly squeezed upcoming new chapter in his music rollout has already become another intricate puzzle for his dedicated fanbase to solve.