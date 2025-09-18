Study finds almost 25,000 deaths in Europe caused by climate change

The world is facing worsening effects of climate change with extreme weather patterns experienced across continents and a new study has now revealed shocking details about how many people have died in Europe due to this phenomenon.

A study by the Imperial Grantham Institute at Imperial College London has revealed that climate change was responsible for 68 per cent of the 24,400 heat deaths in 854 European cities this summer.

It further added that more than 1000 heat-related deaths in the UK were caused by global warming.

A researcher at the Centre for Environmental Policy Imperial College London, Dr Clair Barnes, said, “The study has shown that just a few degrees difference in summer heat can become the difference between life and death for thousands of people.”

She added that the governments need to hurry to cut emissions because the summer heat is expected to become deadlier if current emissions trend continues.

The deadliest heatwave was experienced by Romania, Bulgaria, Greece and Cyprus from July 21-27, 2025 resulting in the death of 950 people.

Britain also experienced the hottest summer on record in 2025 with average temperature reaching 16.10C, marking a 1.51C above average.

By country, climate change was linked to:

4,597 estimated heat deaths in Italy,

2,841 in Spain,

1,477 in Germany,

1,444 in France,

1,147 in UK,

1,064 in Romania,

808 in Greece,

552 in Bulgaria,

268 in Croatia.

The study found that 85% of the total heat deaths were among people aged above 65.