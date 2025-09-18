Deadly York County shooting: 3 officers killed, 2 injured in standoff

Three officers were killed and two were injured in a deadly shooting in York County, Pennsylvania

A deadly shooter hiding in a cornfield of North Codorus Township in York County, Pennsylvania, opened fire on September 17, 2025, killing three police officers while two were injured. The shooter, who was an ex-boyfriend of a woman, was killed by the police.

People living nearby are safe from any mishap. The state police and local lawyers are conducting the investigation. No names of the dead officers or the shooter have been revealed yet.

The incident, which happened 100 miles west of Philadelphia, was one of the worst days for police in Pennsylvania in a long time.

Josh Shapiro, the Governor of Pennsylvania, ordered all state flags to be at half-staff to honour the officers

On September 16, the Northern York County Regional Police received a call from a woman whose ex-boyfriend was stalking around her farmhouse from a cornfield. The police arrived with court papers to arrest the guy, but could not find him.

The police went back to the farmhouse the next day. A man dressed in camouflage clothes was waiting in the cornfield. He opened fire 30 times at three officers near a barn. Then he ran toward the house and started firing at three York County Sheriff’s officers.

One of the officers shot back and killed the shooter in a police encounter.

This is the second shooting incident in York County in which a police officer was killed

Three officers were dead at the spot, while the other two were flown by helicopter to WellSpan York Hospital. They are in serious but steady condition.

Josh Shapiro, the Governor of Pennsylvania, ordered all state flags to be at half-staff to honour the officers. He said, “This is an absolutely tragic and devastating day for York County and the entire commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

This is the second shooting incident in York County in which a police officer was killed.

How many cities are in Pennsylvania in the USA?

The state of Pennsylvania has 56 municipalities classified as cities.