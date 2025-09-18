Stars,Politicians pay tribute to Hollywood legend Robert Redford

The Hollywood legend and Oscar-winning actor Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2024, at his mountainous home in Utah, aged 89.

Redford was best known for his roles in Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, The Sting, Three Days Of the Condor and numerous other classics.

After his death, countless tributes h ave poured in online, including from Barbra Streisand, Jane Fonda, Ron Howard, Edgar Wright, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Robert was an acclaimed actor and a full-time liberal activist who, besides having an outstanding acting career, fought for the native Americans and against climate change crises.

Here’s a look at some of the most moving tributes to a legend whose career spanned over six decades and who will be marked as one of Hollywood’s most iconic figures.

Barbra Streisand shared a post on Instagram, recalling the days she spent on the set of The Way We Were.

She captioned, “Every day on the set of opposites: he was from the world of horses; I was allergic to them! Yet, we kept trying to find out more about each other, just like the characters in the movie. Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting, and one of the finest actors ever."

Jane Fonda, who had the chance to work with Redford on five movies and created a long-lasting friendship, released a statement saying she “can’t stop crying” after having heard the news of his death.

“It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for.”

Acclaimed director Ron Howard pays tribute to Redford, saying, "Redford was a tremendously influential cultural figure for the creative choices he made as an actor, producer, and director," and thanked him for launching the Sundance Film Festival, which "supercharged America’s Independent Film movement.”

Director Edgar Wright praises Redford’s acting legacy in a detailed post shared on Instagram.

Edgar Wright wrote, “He supported countless fledging filmmakers and helped launch many remarkable careers. But also…boy, what a movie star he was. Stunningly handsome and a wonderfully naturalistic actor, he moved effortlessly between drama and comedy. He chooses his projects with intelligence, using his marquee power to champion groundbreaking scripts and often finding ways to play against his matinee-idol image.”

Hillary Clinton, former US secretary of state and presidential candidate who ran in 2016 against Donald Trump and lost, also shared a tribute.



Hillary wrote on her Instagram handle, "I always admired Robert Redford, not only for his legendary career as an actor and director but for what came next. He championed progressive values like protecting the environment and access to the arts while creating opportunities for new generations of activists and filmmakers. A true American icon."

And Donald Trump also spoke on the passing of Robert Redford; he shared his admiration and said: “I’ll tell you, Robert Redford was great. He had a series of years where there was nobody better…There was a period of time when he was the hottest. I thought he was great.”

Robert Redford was a true icon of the American independent film movement and an activist who created opportunities for new generations through his vision and talent.