Plane emergency closes San Diego International Airport runway for hours

San Diego International Airport experienced a nearly three-and-a-half-hour closure on the runway after a small jet’s front landing gear collapsed.

A ground stop was issued after a private plane’s landing gear experienced difficulty while it was attempting to take off from the San Diego International Airport.

The spokesperson of San Diego International Airport said that the plane came to a stop and was immediately disabled on the runway. This resulted in a temporary closure.

Upon further investigation, the private company involved said that a minor gear failure was the cause of the landing issue.

Meanwhile, officials are urging flyers to check with their airlines before coming to the airport due to numerous cancellations.

The crews at the airport said that a few flights have started to arrive, but most flights have already been rescheduled.

A large number of flights have been impacted and continue to face disruptions to date.

Flights will be affected throughout the night and possible next morning.

The emergency led to all inbound flights being diverted to other airports while crews worked on the scene.

No injuries were particularly reported on the disabled aircraft.

According to an airport official, the runway reopened around 9:00 p.m.