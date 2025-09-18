Justin Bieber celebrates as baby Jack Blues takes first steps

Justin Bieber just shared a precious gem from his most cherished treasure: Photos of his and Hailey Bieber’s son taking one of his first steps.

On Wednesday, September 17, the Baby hitmaker shared a series of posts on Instagram. Among them one melted his followers' hearts as it was a carousel of three pictures, which captured his son Jack Blues Bieber walking barefoot on the grass.

Clad in a light green matching set of sleeveless shirt and pyjamas, the little one was going ahead while holding his mother’s hand.

Hailey was seen wearing loose grey trousers and a black top, helping their one-year-old baby feel the nature.

Fans were quick to react in awe, with many expressing their shock and excitement over seeing the couple’s son, who they welcomed in August 2024, walking.

One fan wrote, "HE’S WALKING?! WHAT??!! [serie of red heart emoji] OMG."

"He’s growing up so fast," another chimed in saying, followed by a third, who commented, "lil bro is touching grass Fr [red heart emojis]."

Others reflected at how quickly time had passed, noting how Jack Blues had already reached this major milestone.

In addition to the photos of their beloved son's milestone, the Yummy singer shared other moments with his wife of seven years in other social media posts.

He shared a sweet selfie of himself lying on Hailey’s lap, capturing only his face and her growing belly during her pregnancy with Jack Blues.

Another photo showed the couple from their September 2018 wedding, with the Rhode founder cheekily posing with her tongue out next to her husband.