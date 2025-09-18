Trump cheers ABC's decision to pull Kimmel's show, targets Fallon & Meyers

Donald Trump has cheered the decision of an American television network (ABC) to pull the late-night show of Jimmy Kimmel after the host made sensitive remarks about the death of conservative Charlie Kirk.

The fallout of the conservative Charlie Kirk assassination has intensified as ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel finds himself at the centre of the storm.

Kimmel claimed that Kirk’s killer was a MAGA conservative, a statement that went viral in no time and has caused widespread outrage.

Commenting on the suspension of the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live, a spokesperson for the ABC network said on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, that “Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be pre-empted indefinitely.”

US President Donald Trump, who is on his two-day visit to the UK, has posted on social media platform Truth Social and hailed the decision of ABC for taking the show off-air. Trump called Jimmy Kimmel a "ZERO talent".

He said, “Great News for America: The ratings-challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible."

Trump also took this opportunity to take a shot at Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers and encouraged NBC to take up the step in the same direction in his post.

He said, “That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”

During the Monday, September 15, broadcast on ABC, Jimmy Kimmel said in his monologue that.

"The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kind who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it. In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving.”

Kimmel took a jab at Trump after the latter ordered the flags to fly at half, saying, "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish. And it didn’t just happen once.”

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at a Utah Valley University event on September 10, 2025, while he was speaking to students on his “Come Back America” tour.

Donald Trump, a day later, announced he would posthumously confer Charlie Kirk with the highest civilian award in the country, the Presidential Medal for Freedom.

After Jimmy Kimmel Live was taken off the air, liberal voices began arguing that there’s a growing wave of censorship in the country.