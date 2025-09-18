Jonas Brothers kick off ‘Camp Rock 3’ shooting with Demi Lovato on board

Jonas Brothers are heading back to the camp with Demi Lovato only appearing behind the scenes.

On Wednesday, September 17, Disney Branded Television confirmed that Camp Rock 3 has been greenlit for Disney+ and Disney Channel over 17 years after the release of their original movie Camp Rock.

As the filming has already begun in Vancouver, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas are reprising their roles as the fictional band Connect 3 in an upcoming Camp Rock 3 film as well as executive producing.

While Lovato, who played Mitchie Torres in the original films, is on board she will neither reprise her role or appear on screen as of yet but has only joined the venture as an executive producer alongside her former castmates.

Excitement has been building with a sneak peek from the first day of shooting. The video opens with the three brothers saying, "It’s time to head back to the camp," giving fans a glimpse of what goes on during production.

At one point, as the siblings step out of their vans and onto the stage, Nick can be seen grabbing the mic and saying, "It’s good to be back."

The original movie premiered on June 20, 2008, which shot both the Jonas Brothers and Lovato, who recently got married to musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes in May, into superstardom and eventually spawned a sequel film, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, which was released in September 2010.