Ed Sheeran reveals ONE place where he will never perform

Ed Sheeran, who recently released his new album Play, spoke about one peculiar place where he will never perform.

The Photograph singer has had his concerts in almost every country around the world, including his first ever show in Bhutan as part of the final leg of his +–=×÷ Tour, earlier this year.

However, in an interview with Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2, the Sapphire hit-maker spoke about drawing line when a strange tour offer came to him.

"I was offered to go to space a while ago, you know? And it terrifies me," he shared. "I want to go to space when it’s like flying to France and 40,000 people have done it, and you can just book it online"

"Mate, I ain't doing it, I've got kids," he said while recalling a previous conversation on the topic. "I'm not going to risk that for a Guinness World Record something or other. I'm not going to risk my kids not having a dad."

The father of two daughters went on to explain that he "[doesn't] want to be a guinea pig for that, because it still is dangerous".

He added that there are still places in the world that he hasn't visited yet and would like to explore such as "Greenland".

"There’s places on this planet I would far rather go to than space," he said.

Sheeran married his childhood best friend Cherry Seaborn in January 2019. The couple later welcomed their two daughters, Lyra in August 2020 and Jupiter in May 2022.