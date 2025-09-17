Donald Trump, First Lady Melania privately pay respects to Queen Elizabeth

Donald Trump, First Lady Melania lay a wreath at the late Queen's grave

Donald Trump and Melania Trump paid their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II

On day one of their state visit on Wednesday, September 17, the U.S. President and First Lady quietly laid a wreath at the late monarch’s tomb. The couple arrived at St George’s Chapel after departing Windsor Castle, where they had earlier lunched with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The Trumps were greeted at the chapel by Dean of Windsor Rev. Christopher Cocksworth and Chapter Clerk Charlotte Manley before being given a brief tour of the historic Quire.

According to royal reporter Rebecca English, they spent about ten minutes in private reflection at the late monarch’s resting place.

“It was a great honour,” Trump said of the visit.

The Royal Family’s official Instagram page marked the moment with a throwback photo of Trump and Queen Elizabeth II, recalling his 2022 tribute: “Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was — there was nobody like her!”

The President noted the chapel’s history, remarking, “A lot of history,” after learning it holds the tombs of 11 monarchs.

The couple returned to Windsor Castle ahead of tonight’s state banquet.