Tyler Robinson first appearance in court, wears anti-suicide vest

Tyler Robinson wears anti-suicide vest in court charged with murder

Tyler Robinson, the man charged with the murder of Charlie kirk appeared in court for the first time after the shooting at Utah university.

The 22-year-old suspect appeared for the virtual court hearing on Tuesday September 16, 2025, hours after he was formally charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstructing justice.

During the proceedings, Robinson remained silent, donning what seemed to be a suicide prevention vest as the judge listed the charges against him. He is currently being held without bail.

Tyler Robinson to face death penalty after confession

Tyler accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and has been charged with aggravated murder and six other counts. Utah prosecutors have filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty if he is convicted.

Charges filed against Robinson are:

Aggravated murder

Felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury

Two counts of obstruction of justice

Two counts of witness tampering

A violent offense committed in the presence of a child

Prosecutors claim that Robinson confessed to his crime in text messages to his romantic partner and in a note, he left for them. He allegedly said he "had enough of his hatred" and that "some hate can't be negotiated out."

Moreover, Robinson's mother reportedly told investigators that her son had become more political and leaned more to the left, becoming "more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented."

Robinson's partner, who is described as transgender, has been cooperating with the investigation.

Robinson was arrested after his parents recognized him in photos released by the authorities and helped convince him to turn himself in. His DNA was found on the trigger of the bolt-action rifle used to kill Kirk.

Tyler and Charlie Kirk

Additionally, the murderer did not have legal representation at the hearing. However, the judge assured that he would be assigned a court-appointed lawyer as he was deemed "indigent."

The prosecution has also filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Tyler Robinson.