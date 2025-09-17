Cardi B expecting baby with new boyfriend: 'powerful moment'

Cardi B is embracing motherhood for the fourth time.

The Please Me singer, 32, announced the big news in a bombshell interview on CBS Mornings that aired on Wednesday, September, 17, revealing she's pregnant with her fourth child.

'I am having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,' Cardi told host Gayle King, in a pre-tapped interview. Cardi B appeared very happy and excited as she expressed her feelings. 'I am happy,' she said.

'I feel like I am in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I am doing all this work-but I am doing all this work while I am creating a baby.'

The mum-of three also shared details about her relationship dynamics. 'Me and my man, we are every supportive each other. We are like in the same space in our careers,' she said.

She added: 'I feel like we are really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him thing the same way.'

For context, Cardi B shares three children with her estranged husband, rapper Offset. The former couple are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 7,son Wave Set Cephus, 3, and daughter Blossom, whom they welcomed in September 2024.

Meanwhile, OffSet is also a father to sons Jordan Cephus, 15, and Kody Cephus, 10, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 10, from previous relationships.