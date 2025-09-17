High risk of “life-threatening” rip currents on New York beaches

A high risk of rip currents has been announced for several beaches in New York, including those in Brooklyn, Southern Queens, Southern Nassau, and Suffolk Counties. Officials are urging beachgoers to be extremely cautious.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a “Coastal Hazard Message” and “Rip Current Statement” for the affected areas.

The NWS forecast for New York has specifically stated: “Dangerous rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone.”

“Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.”

A rip current is a strong, narrow channel of water that flows quickly away from the shore, like a river in the ocean. They can form at any beach with breaking waves, often in low spots on a sandbar or near structures like jetties and piers. Every strong swimmer can be swept away by them.

The safest option during a high-risk warning is to avoid entering the surf entirely. Always swim at a beach with a lifeguard on duty and never go into the water by yourself.

If someone gets caught in a rip current, do not panic and do not fight it. A rip current is like a treadmill; one cannot turn off. Trying to swim directly against it will exhaust the swimmer.

The current is often narrow. The best way to escape is to swim sideways, parallel to the coastline, until the swimmer is out of the current’s pull. Once out of the current, one can swim at an angle back toward the beach.

If it becomes impossible to escape the current, relax and float on back. Face the shore, wave arms, and yell for help to get the attention of a lifeguard or someone on the beach.

What are the signs of rip currents?

Rip currents are powerful, channelled currents of water that flow from shore out to the sea.