World’s most advanced bomb disposal robots to join UK security forces

The UK Ministry of Defence has received the world’s most capable and advanced L3Harris T4 multi-mission bomb disposal unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) in its first delivery.

These threat-neutralizing robots will join the UK armed forces and Royal Navy units in Britain, Cyprus, and Gibraltar in counteracting the bomb threats and protecting the public and operators.

In terms of specifications, T4 is equipped with cutting-edge controls and high resolution cameras, allowing it to lift and handle objects with human-like precision.

The T4 system features a medium sized robot weighing around 154 pounds along with the manipulator arm which weighs around 72 pounds. The robot is designed to detect chemical, biological, and nuclear detection.

Being equipped with a haptic feedback system, it helps operators to feel what the robotic arm holds or touches.

The delivery of bomb disposal robots is associated with a $43 million contract for a total of 50 T4 UGVs.

According to the UK officials, the deployment of state-of-the-art robots will improve national security and enhance civil protection.

Steve Hayward, SVULS Team Leader said, “The team has delivered equipment into the hands of the users at pace, conducting trials and testing to achieve delivery milestones ahead of schedule.”

“Providing this capability in support of the UK Defence’s Military Aid to the Civilian Authorities obligations demonstrates the commitment within DE&S to deliver the right equipment where it matters,” he added.