Donald Trump's shocking first words to Melania revealed by a lip reader: Find out here

The U.S. President Donald Trump landed last night in the UK; he appeared to be more cautious about protocols.

Back in 2019, he drew criticism for walking ahead of not only First Lady Melania Trump but also Queen Elizabeth II, sparking a social media storm because he also didn’t bow to her.

But this time around, Trump seemed determined not to repeat history and looked especially attentive while walking down the steps from Air Force One.

He was also spotted speaking to Melania. Now, a lip reader has revealed shocking details of what he told her. Let’s find out here.

Nicola Hickling is a renowned lip reader. According to her bio available on the website, she described herself as a visionary entrepreneur and the driving force behind LipReader, a company that specializes in lipreading and analyzing expert reports.

Nicola, being the real force behind LipReader, has driven the development of innovative technologies and services that empower individuals with hearing impairments.

Lip reader reveals Donald Trump's first 10 words to Melania Trump as they land in the UK:

She revealed that Donald Trump commented on the cold, windy weather to Melania.

Trump told his wife, Melania, “Oh, it’s cold,” as he landed, and added, “I’m glad we are wearing our coats.”

As they approached the steps, Trump said, “Oh, be careful.”

After greeting the dignitaries at the airport as he waited for Melania, he seemed to say to the man beside him, “It's so windy, her hair has blown everywhere.” Despite the chilling temperature, he appeared excited, as quoted by express.co.uk

Why are Trump and Melania staying at Windsor Palace?

As soon as Donald Trump arrived, an image of Trump's face, along with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, flashed on Windsor Castle. After the incident, four people have already been detained by the UK police.

Trump and Melania are staying at Windsor Castle instead of Buckingham Palace because Buckingham is undergoing renovation work that includes upgrades to electrical, plumbing, and heating systems, which will continue until 2027.