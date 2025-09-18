Trump, Epstein visuals projected onto Windsor Castle, four arrested

Trumps and Epstein visuals on to Windsor Castle in UK.

As reported by the Guardian, British authorities arrested the culprits for displaying a carousal of videos and images of President Donald Trump alongside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on the wall of Royal Residency Castle on Tuesday night, September 16, 2025.

These visuals were projected a short while after the American leader arrived in the U.K. for a state visit during which he is scheduled to stay at the royal residence.

According to Thames Valley Police, the offenders were arrested on suspicion of "malicious communications following a public stunt in Windsor" and remained in custody.

Among those arrested were a 60-year-old from East Sussex, a 36-year-old and a 50-year-old from London, and along with a 37-year-old from Kent.

The British political group “Led by Donkeys” appeared to take credit as they shared a photo of projection on the walls of the British monarch’s royal residence in an Instagram post, captioned as “Hey Donald, welcome to Windsor Castle.”

The police department’s Chief Superintendent Felicity Parker said: “We take any unauthorized activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously…Our officers responded swiftly to stop the projection.”

Moreover, the force informed that an investigation is under way.

Parker added that the department is conducting a “thorough investigation” into the “circumstances surrounding this incident and will provide further updates.”

Furthermore, the visit comes a week after the Prime minister sacked Lord Peter Mandelson, the UK’s ambassador to U.S. over his relationship with Epstein.

What you need to know:

Earlier, a group of protestors has unfurled a large banner photo of Trump and Epstein in area outside the Royal Residence to protest the U.S. president’s visit.

A separate activist group called ”Everyone Hates Elon”, which usually goes after billionaire Elon Musk, took credit for the banner in an Instagram post, saying: “The British public welcomed him with THIS gigantic banner right outside Windsor Castle where he is staying with the King this week.”

Moreover, the group claimed 1770 people paid for the banner and claimed this visit to the UK was all about “polishing Trump's image.” The post then sarcastically urged its followers, “Please DO NOT share this picture…Thanks for co-operating at this difficult time for the President.”

Furthermore, democrats in the U.S. House of representatives made a birthday letter public where Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein more than 20 years ago which the white house has denied.

Although the Whitehouse denied the letter but it was still projected on the castle, along with pictures of Epstein’s victims, news clips about the case and police reports.

The release of the letter has brought renewed attention to an issue that has become a political thorn in the president’s side.

Though he has urged his supporters to move on from the topic, appetite for details about Epstein’s crimes and who else may have known about them or been involved with him has remained high.

President Trump and Jeffery Epstein

Additionally, President Trump was friends with Epstein since 1990s and 2000s and Trump was never been officially accused of wrongdoing in connection with the deceased Pedophile Financier.

He was friends with Epstein before becoming president but had a falling out with the former financier years before his 2019 death in prison.

President Visit to UK:

The president and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at the White House on Tuesday September 16, 2025, but their official visit begins on Wednesday.

The Trumps will first meet the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, on September 17, 2025, after which they will be staying at Windsor Castle.

The President and other senior U.S. officials in his contingent will then be hosted for a state banquet by King Charles at the castle.