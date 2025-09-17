Alec Baldwin reacts to wife Hilaria, Gleb Savchenko’s steamy 'Cha Cha'

'DWTS' judges called Hilaria Baldwin's performance as 'sharpest and most precise Cha Cha'

Alec Baldwin stepped into the spotlight as a supportive husband during the premiere of Dancing with the Stars, where his wife Hilaria made her ballroom debut.

Before hitting the stage, Hilaria opened up about her dance journey with partner Gleb Savchenko.

“I used to be a dancer,” she revealed, adding that her career was cut short after a severe hip injury. When asked how it happened, she admitted simply, “Overuse.”

Despite the setback, she embraced rehearsals with determination, even moving sessions to New York so she could balance training with family life.

Alec surprised the pair at rehearsal, visibly moved by his wife’s efforts. “She’s a hard worker,” he said.

“This was her passion before she got hurt, and now she’s giving it everything. I’m proud of her—very proud.” In a light-hearted twist, he asked to “cut in,” but instead of dancing with Hilaria, he and Gleb broke into a playful routine of their own.

When performance night arrived, Hilaria and Gleb delivered a high-energy Cha Cha to Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud.”

The dance ended with the pair’s faces inches apart, a moment that caught the camera panning to Alec, who clapped firmly though kept a serious expression.

Judges, however, were thoroughly impressed. Derek Hough called it “the sharpest and most precise Cha Cha I’ve ever seen from a mother of seven,” praising her technique and confidence.

For Hilaria, it was a triumphant return to a stage she thought she had lost, cheered on by the husband who never stopped believing in her.