Chenyue Mao, a Wells Fargo banker, was barred from leaving China

Chenyue Mao, a U.S citizen and Wells Fargo banker, was put under an “exit ban” by the Chinese authorities, who said she was involved in a criminal case.

She was barred from leaving China after travelling there sometime before July. The Chinese government stated that she needed to cooperate with a criminal investigation.

The U.S. has successfully negotiated the release after negotiations between Chinese and U.S. officials. Adam Boehler, President Donald Trump’s special envoy for hostage response, said “high-level engagement by the Trump administration drove the release.”

US wins release of Wells Fargo banker from China

The release comes amid a period of high-level diplomacy between the two countries, including potential meetings between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China uses these bans to stop people from leaving the country for a variety of reasons, including criminal investigations, civil disputes, or to pressure foreign governments.

The practice has become a major point of tension with the U.S. and other countries, as it can be used arbitrarily and without a clear legal process.

This case is a part of a larger pattern. There are several dozen Americans, many of whom have Chinese heritage, who are currently prevented from leaving China due to these bans.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said in a statement:

“China upholds the rule of law and handles the related criminal case and entry and exit affairs in accordance with the law. Anyone, Chinese and foreigners alike, should abide by Chinese laws in China. China will always welcome people from all countries to travel and do business in China and ensure their rights and interests in accordance with the law.”

