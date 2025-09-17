Faith Kipyegon wins record-breaking fourth world 1500m gold

The Kenyan legend Faith Kipyegon clinched her fourth world 1500m title and continued her winning streak of complete dominance with a fifth straight global gold in the event.

Following her Olympic victory, Kipyegon continued her success with a third consecutive world gold, outpacing her competitors in the final lap.

Kipyegon's consecutive winning streak is a testament to her gifted talent, as she has been unbeaten over the 1500m for more than four years.

She has also been the world record holder in the last five global finals as undefeated.

Faith Kipyegon pulled away, leaving Australian Olympic silver medalist Jessica Hull to finish third behind Dorcus Ewoi’s silver medal.

The unbeatable Kipyegon finished the line in three minutes and 52.15 seconds, the significant lead she held over her rivals evident from the almost three-second gap behind Ewoi.

Upon clinching fourth gold, she said in an interview with BBC, "I just want to thank God. I knew I was capable of defending my world title after breaking the world record. I thank God that I was strong today. I just wanted to run comfortably without pushes and falls, because I was a little bit scared seeing people falling. I just wanted to be by myself and run my race.”

Kipyegon celebrated eighth global gold of her career with a smiley face and outstretched arms; that is equal to the Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the only other woman to win as many as four world titles in the same event.

Kipyegon is now aiming at a second successive world double in the 5,000m; the heats will begin on Thursday, September 18, 2025, before the big final on Saturday.