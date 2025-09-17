Meta Connect 2025: How to watch biggest tech event, what to expect

Meta Connect 2025: how to watch the biggest and what to expect

Meta would-be-surprise announcement about its new smart glasses display was leaked days before the company’s annual flagship conference, set to be held on September 17 and 18, 2025.

Zuckerberg’s company itself, accidently leaked a video on YouTube on Monday September 15, 2025, ahead of a major company event which could be a source of marketing or branding tactic too.

The company posted and then immediately removed a video showing of its new augmented reality, AI powered smart glasses.

The leaked videos show Ray-Ban and Oakley glasses with advanced tech features.

Meta accidently leaked new AI-powered product teaser ahead of 'Connect 2025'

One video clip shows off a new pair of Meta Ray-Ban glasses that include a heads-up display or HUD that will let wearers superimpose maps and text on to the real-world as well as a wrist band that interacts with them.

The glasses appeared to be were labelled “Display”. While the second video clip shows of a pair of wraparound Meta Oakley smart glasses with a center camera.

Moreover, the updated Ray-Ban line comes with better cameras, good battery life and supports new AI powered features.

The integrated HUD aims to bring the company a step closer to producing commercial glasses with high level advance technology showed of in its Orion prototype.

Meta new AI powered smart glasses to launch at Connect Event 2025

Moreover, CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes that smart glasses will be key for future AI interactions.

“Our Ray-Ban Meta-Ai glasses are a real hit and this will be the year when we understand the trajectory for AI glasses as a category”, Zuckerberg said in a conversation with investors.

Furthermore, the new smart glasses will have small display for basic functions and tech analyst expect them to retail for about $800 dollars.

Viewers believe that the leaked video appears to have spoiled what could have been an exciting surprise at Meta Connect Event.

What more to expect at Meta Connect Event 2025:

The tech giant, is expected to double down on AI powered smart devices to be launched on annual connect event. The Silicon Valley is leaning heavily into AI wearables and Meta seem one of the companies to be the leading charge.

Meta to launch smart AI glasses along with Metaverse, Quest headsets, wrist watch and more

The star of the Connect event would be the company’s new smart glasses, such as Oakley and Ray-Ban already revealed, but the company has other surprises too like Metaverse, Quest headsets or even its broader AI ambitions.

Moreover, the company is also expected to launch its first wristband that allows users to control the new glasses with hand gestures.

On day-2, September 18, 2025, Meta will host a Developer Keynote, a conversation between Chief Scientists of Reality Labs Research to discuss the “future of glasses with contextual AI, and how Meta is poised to transform the future of computing.”

How to watch Meta Connect 2025:

The company’s biggest major connects event of the year is set to begin on Wednesday September 17, 2025. The event will start in Meta Headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

Viewers can register and virtually get connected with the event at Meta’s official website or have an access to company’s official Facebook page “Meta for developers”.