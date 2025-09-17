Ben & Jerry’s co-founder quits after clash with Unilever

Ben & Jerry's co-founder Jerry Greenfield has severed ties with the iconic ice cream brand, accusing parent company Unilever of systematically silencing its social mission.

The departure is the end of a nearly 50-year relationship for the activist entrepreneur who built the company on principles of progressive advocacy.

In a letter shared by co-founder Ben Cohen, Greenfield called the decision one of the "If the company couldn't stand up for the things we believed, then it wasn't worth being a company at all and this is the hardest and most painful decision."

The final note was referencing a merger agreement originally designed to protect the company's social mission.

The key member decision follows years of tension including the 2021 controversial announcement of halting sales in Israel- occupied territories which prompted Unilever to sell Israeli leg to local buyer without founder permission.

Unilever's newly formed Magnum, a luxury ice cream brand division, set to separate in November, 2025, rejected Greenfield's characterization and claimed efforts to engage both founders in constructive conversation about maintaining values-based positioning.

Greenfield's exit coincides with failed efforts to arrange a $1.5-$2.5 billion management buyout earlier this year, 2025, further highlighting the irreconcilable differences between the founders and their corporate owner.