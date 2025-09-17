Flood-hit Swansea residents face weeks away from homes

Residents in Swansea are dealing with the aftermath of severe flooding that forced families and business from their properties, leaving many facing week of disruption.

Nigel Davies and his 80-year-old father were rescued from their home near the Cwmbwrla roundabout after heavy rainfall submerged streets and properties over the weekend. The ground floor of their home, where Mr Davies has lived for three decades, was left destroyed.

He described how floodwater swept through his house, carrying away furniture and leaving damage.” I was watching my fridge floating past me. My tropical fish are dead. I lost all of the electricity for the tanks,” he said. While insurance will cover most of the losses, he noted that many personal memories were destroyed.

The family is currently in temporary accommodation, but it is only available until the end of the week. Mr Davies said finding a longer-term place is challenging due to his father’s health and accessibility need. He expressed concern about whether the property will be safe to return to in f the future.

Across Cwmbwrla, several businesses have also suffered extensive losses. Malcolm Perrin, who owns QV Vehicle Hire, said neighbouring garages and workshops were devasted. Equipment, tools, and stock were ruined, leaving many small firms unable to trade. “They still have to pay their wages and bills but have nothing coming in,” he explained.

The flooding has been linked to a collapsed culvert on private land. Stewart council leader confirmed that pumping outfit had been stationed to remove water and that the route would remain unrestricted until examinations and clean-up work are complete.

Welsh Water reported working continuously to restore services, stating that the collapsed culvert near Cwmfelin Social Club triggered the flooding. The company added that the culvert is not under its ownership or maintenance.

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning for rain remains in effect, raising fears of more disruption in the days ahead.