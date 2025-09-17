Special election victory by Democrats returns Minnesota house to 67-67 deadlock

A special election for a Minnesota House seat was secured by Democrat XP Lee, restoring the 67-67 partisan tie in the chamber.

The results were announced on Tuesday, September 16, filling the vacancy left by the assassination of former Speaker Melissa Hortman.

Lee, a former city council member, secured victory against Republican nominee Ruth Bittner in the suburban Minneapolis district.

The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed.

It ended up a sweet-sour victory for Democrats who had been enjoying the seat over the last two decades under Hortman.

In June, she and her husband, Mark, were murdered in their home by a man who was posing as a police officer.

The suspect is also accused of non-fatal shooting of the state senator, John Hoffman, and his wife, Yvette, as part of a series of attacks which the prosecutors have termed as political assassinations.

While writing an official statement, Lee acknowledged the tragic circumstances of the election, stating, “I have never lost sight of the situation that brought us to this moment, and I will work hard every day to carry forward Speaker Melissa Hortman’s legacy.”

“We did our best to make her proud: knocking on doors daily, making phone calls, and texting every neighbor we could,” he added.

Lee is expectedly to take oath soon as his timely arrival is significant for the special session that is going to be held to address specifically gun restrictions and public safety amid the escalating security concerns following a recent mass shooting at a Minneapolis church and school.

Zack Stephenspon, Democratic House leader, congratulated Lee on his victory stating, “He’s a union member, a father and a testament to what’s possible when we make sure we don’t leave anyone behind. His story is the American Dream.”

“Now, it will take all 67 of us in the House to keep that dream alive for every Minnesotan,” he emphasized that even a split will require continued cooperation.

Both sides have agreed to continue with the power-sharing structure that was introduced at the start of the year. In November 2026, there will be a repeat of all 201 legislative seats.