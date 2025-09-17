Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s latest date night reveals telling detail

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce proved a major point with romantic outing

Taylor Swift stepped out with fiancé Travis Kelce for a dinner date to 1587 Prime Steakhouse right after her sneaky entrance to his Chiefs game.

The 35-year-old pop superstar joined Kelce and his pal Patrick Mahomes, alongside his wife Brittany Mahomes, for the quarterback’s 30th birthday bash.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker’s outing followed speculations circulating around a major change in her appearance, which might have led her to strictly avoid cameras during the game day.

Many fans assumed that the Grammy winner had drastically changed her hair ahead of her album The Life of a Showgirl release and didn’t want to reveal the look before the album is out.

Several fans also spread rumours about Swift being pregnant as the newly-engaged couple has been surrounded by baby rumours for months at this point.

However, the Peter songstress’ pictures from the intimate birthday bash proved both of those theories wrong, as she looked like her usual self in a plaid outfit with her signature tresses styled in waves and bangs covered her forehead.

The only theory that seems to have weight, for Swift’s entrance, remains that she wanted to increase her security because of threats and previous attacks.