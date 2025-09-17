Demi Lovato breaks silence on Selena Gomez engagement after ending feud

Demi Lovato has finally spoken out about Selena Gomez’s engagement to Benny Blanco after years of ups and downs in the pop stars' friendship.

On Tuesday, September 16, the 33-year-old singer appeared on Watch What Happens Live to promote her upcoming album It’s Not That Deep when she was asked about Gomez’s recent comments on the Therapuss podcast with Jake Shane (aired July 10).

At the time, The Only Murders in the Building actress talked about the huge success her fellow Disney Channel stars have reached.

"From the Jonas Brothers to Miley [Cyrus] and Demi [Lovato]," Gomez, 33, said, "It's good to see them all do their thing."

Lovato responded warmly, "I heard clips she said on the podcast." She continued, "It was really, really sweet."

The Let It Go songstress went on to offer her congratulations to the Calm Down hitmaker on her engagement and upcoming wedding, saying, "couldn’t be happier for her. I just wish her the best."

Lovato and Gomez's friendship dates back to childhood, when they met at age seven while filming Barney & Friends in 2001

They rose to fame together on the Disney Channel with the Confident singer starring in Sonny With a Chance and Justin Bieber’s ex in Wizards of Waverly Place.

Moreover, in 2009, they again shared the screen in the Disney original movie Princess Protection Program.

While the two once shared a close bond, rumours of a falling out began circulating in the early 2010s.

Although they shut down speculation with a reconciliation in 2011, their friendship appeared to fade again by 2014 and it has not been the same since.

Despite this, Lovato, who recently married musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, and Gomez have continued to publicly support each other.