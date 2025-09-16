Robert Redford dies at 89: Cause of death?

Robert Redford, the legendary actor who revolutionized independent film through his Sundance Institute, died September 16, 2025 at his Utah residence at the age of 89.

The Hollywood icon rose to fame through starring roles in classics like The Sting, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President's Men, later winning an Academy Award for directing 1980's Ordinary People.

Entertainment executive Cindi Berger announced the star's death: “Robert Redford passed away at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah, the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. Redford will be greatly missed.”

The Oscar winner dedicated himself to environmental conservation and supporting independent artists through the Sundance Film Festival which is now the world's premier showcase for independent cinema.

The American producer established an active career into his eighties, starring in 2018's The Old Man & the Gun while consistently advocating for climate action.

Star's cause of death remains unknown as per recent updates from family and relevant sources.

Redford leaves behind three children and the enduring institutions Hollywood icon built to support art and nature preservation.