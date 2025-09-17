Ebola outbreak in Africa, Deadly virus claims 36 lives including 4 health workers, cases rise to 81

Ebola outbreak in Central Africa has sparked huge concerns killing more than 30 infected patients including health workers and infecting many others.

Concerned authorities has seriously taken action to mitigate the challenges and launched a vaccine to prevent the spread.

Just after few days of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), declared the deadly Ebola outbreak in Kasai, vaccinations began from the affected health zone.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has began vaccinating frontline health workers and infected individuals in response to the new Ebola outbreak in DRC Kasai province in central Africa.

Ebola Virus

According to the Health Ministry of Kinshasa, the outbreak, declared in early September, is the DRC’s first in three years.

The virus, which thrives in the country’s dense tropical forests, has so far resulted in more than 80 suspected cases followed by 36 confirmed deaths.

As reported by WHO, an initial 400 doses of the Ervebo Ebola vaccine have been delivered to Bulape, the epicentre of the outbreak, from a national stockpile of 2,000 doses.

Moreover, the International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision has approved the shipment of an additional 45,000 doses to help contain the spread.

Furthermore, WHO Programme Area Manager Patrick Otim warned that the outbreak could expand, especially after a case was confirmed 70 kilometers from Bulape.

He highlighted a moderate risk of cross-border spread, particularly to neighboring Angola. Otim also emphasized the urgency of the situation, warning that delays in response could make containment far more difficult.

“Containing the outbreak is possible, but it will be challenging if we miss the window of opportunity”, Said Otim.

Ervebo is a single dose live vaccine that protects individuals 1 year or older against from the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) caused by Zaire Ebola Virus.

Ebola Outbreak in DRC, Central Africa:

Health officials confirmed that the deadly Ebola virus has returned to haunt the nation earlier this September. Aid workers have expressed concerns over reduced foreign assistance and weakened international support structures after the surge in deadly virus cases.

Ebola mainly spreads through direct contact with blood or other body fluids. Humans may become affected after contacting with animals such as Bats, Chimpanzees, antelope or porcupines. The symptoms may appear between 2-21 days.

The outbreak responders are using ring vaccination strategy focusing on those that are at a higher risk among patient contacts.

The DRC National Public Health Laboratory (INRB), the provincial Ebola emergency committee updates that the number of Ebola cases rises to 81 and more suspected cases are expected.