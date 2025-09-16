Archaeologists stunned by 12,000-year-old smoke-dried mummies in China

Scientists have discovered that mummification, preservation of the dead bodies preventing them from decaying, existed 12,000 years ago in Southeast Asia.

Previously, the oldest discovered mummies from Peru and Chile revealed that the tradition existed about 7,000 years ago. However, the recent discovery has pushed the timeline back by 5,000 years.

A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal revealed that scientists have recovered mummified human remains at various archaeological sites across China and Vietnam.

The study suggests that the bodies were smoke-dried over a fire and then mummified by hunter-gatherer communities.

A senior researcher at the Australian National University, Hsiao-chun Hung, said, “It is remarkable to discover that the tradition is so ancient.”

He added, “The finding connects the practices of ancient people with those still found in some communities today.”

In an interview with the Agence France-Presse (AFP), Hung expressed, “This reflects a timeless wish that our loved ones never leave us, but remain by our side forever.”

The most famous mummies are from Egypt, particularly those of Tutankhamun and other pharaohs, renowned for their elaborate preservation and cultural significance.