China kicks Germany out from world's most innovative countries list

China has entered the top 10 of the United Nations' Global Innovation Index for the first time, displacing Germany from the prestigious list on September 16, 2025.

The annual ranking list shows Switzerland maintaining its first-place position for the 13th consecutive year, followed by Sweden and the United States.

China's ascent to 10th position reflects massive investments in research and development, with the country contributing approximately 25% of global patent applications in 2024-2025.

In addition to that, Germany fell to 11th place despite its longstanding reputation for industrial innovation. The United States, Japan, and Germany, which collectively account for 40% of patent filings, all recorded slight declines in applications.

The UN report highlighted China's rapid progress in private-sector financing and its trajectory toward becoming the world's largest R&D spender.

The overall global innovation outlook remains concerning, with R&D growth expected to slow to 2.3% in ongoing year 2025, the lowest rate since the post-financial crisis era.

World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Director General Daren Tang revealed: “The challenge for Germany is how, alongside its strong, decades-long status as a really powerful engine of industrial innovation, to become a powerhouse of digital innovation.”

The ranking evaluates 139 economies across 78 indicators, including technological output, research institutions, and infrastructure.

The top 10 innovative economies now comprise:

Switzerland Sweden United States South Korea Singapore United Kingdom Finland Netherlands Denmark China

The report did not incorporate recent U.S. tariff impacts, suggesting further shifts may occur in future rankings as trade policies affect global innovation networks.