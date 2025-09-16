Denise Richards estranged partner Aaron Phypers makes shocking claims about 'RHOBH' star

Denise Richards was previously married to Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards divorce case with estranged husband Aaron Phypers has taken an ugly turn as latter makes new claims.

After Aaron filed for divorce on July 7, 2025, the 54-year-old actress accused him of domestic violence while claiming that he repeatedly abused her throughout their relationship.

Therefore, Denise was granted temporary restraining order against the 53-year-old.

But in a shocking turn of events, PEOPLE acquired new court documents that disproved the prerogatives applied by the RHOBH star.

The documents revealed that Phypers said, "There is no need for such orders, as I have not abused her and will not abuse her."

According to The Leap actor, Richards was the "aggressive" one in their marriage. He even claimed that Denise was the one who harassed and attacked him multiple times.

"She barged aggressively and forcefully into other family members' living spaces, including my brother's room (which he recorded), violating his privacy rights and looking through his personal property.”

Aaron further opened, “Denise violently smashed my cell phone, placed it in a trash can buried under bags of trash, and then lied about, claiming she had not taken my phone.”

After parting ways with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, the Two and a Half Men actress tied the knot with Phypers in 2018.