Australia signs major defense pact with Papua New Guinea to counter China

Australia has announced a new security pact with its neighbouring country Papua New Guinea on Monday, September 15. Under the agreement, both countries will “totally integrate” their defence forces.

The new security pact between the countries is equivalent to Australia’s defence alliance with the USA.

The move to bolster defense ties with its closest Pacific neighbour will help Australia to counter China’s growing security influence in the Pacific region.

The agreement is expected to be signed on Wednesday, September 17, after the 50th independence day celebrations of Papua New Guinea. The South Pacific island nation got independence from Australia on September 16, 1975.

Australia will be the second nation to enter into a defence pact with the country in Oceania as the United States (U.S.) has signed their own security agreement with the country in 2023.

Prime Minister Albanese said, “It is a very significant upgrade in our defence relationship. It’s certainly an upgrade to the relationship.”

He added, “It is important going forward. I’ll have more to say once we have signed the agreement.”

The pact will cover defenses of both countries, including:

Support for each other

Integration of interoperable assets

Integration of defense forces

The new treaty will also allow citizens from both countries to serve in each other’s militaries.