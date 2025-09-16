Chemicals in marijuana may affect women’s fertility, study suggests

A recent study showed that marijuana especially Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), may affect a woman’s fertility by interfering with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which is crucial for reproductive functions.

These abnormalities can lead to several issues with fertilization and a successful pregnancy.

In this connection, Cyntia Duval, women's health researcher at the University of Toronto, analysed marijuana’s consumption that might affect female fertility.

The results showed that no specific information on the subject was found, but large amounts of data were available on marijuana’s effects on pregnancy.

A study published as a joint collaboration of Duval and colleagues appeared in Nature Communications.

Tetrahydrocannabinol is the main psychoactive chemical in marijuana and binds to cannabinoid receptors throughout our body, including in our reproductive organs.

The receptors commonly bind endocannabinoids, which are naturally produced by the body and crucial for normal bodily functions.

According to a study by Dr. Caroline Duval at CReATe Facility Centre, researchers collected fluid from women undergoing IVF and found that those with higher THC levels in the fluid around their eggs had a large number of mature eggs.

The study showed a potential link between THC exposure and egg maturation.

However, when Duval analysed artificially matured eggs and exposed them to THC, she found they often had the wrong number of chromosomes, which could ultimately lead to unsuccessful uterine implantation and pregnancy loss.

A larger study is needed to determine if this decreases women’s chance of conceiving. This suggests that THC may disrupt the natural female reproductive system.