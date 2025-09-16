UK's biggest Gaza fundraiser coming to Wembley tomorrow: Know every detail

A large gathering for a humanitarian cause is all set to take place tomorrow, Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at London’s Wembley Arena.

This gathering is said to be the UK’s largest fundraising concert for Gaza ever, which is being organized by Brian Eno.

Brian Eno is an acclaimed British musician, artist, and activist who first rose to prominence in the seventies as a founding member of the British band Roxy Music, which was followed by a series of solo albums and collaborations.

The show will be livestreamed on YouTube exclusively and is being co-organized by Together For Palestine and Brian Eno.

The event was promoted as “a gathering of artists, musicians, and people for whom silence feels impossible.”

The fund-raised will be distributed to Palestinian-led organizations such as Taawon, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, and Palestine Medical Relief Service.

“Together for Palestine” has a long list of guests from the entertainment community, which includes Paul Weller, Damon Albarn, Portishead, Nadine Shah, Neneh Cherry, PinkPantheress, Bastille, Jamie xx, and James Blake; actors Guy Pearce, Benedict Cumberbatch, Florence Pugh, Jameela Jamil, and Riz Ahmed; former football star Eric Cantona; and many more.

There will also be Palestinian artists in attendance at “Together for Palestine,” including singer Elyanna, musician Saint Levant, and artist El Far3i.

Brian Eno stressed the need for raising funds for the needy Gaza families; he shared on Instagram, ”Together we can raise millions in urgently needed aid for families in Gaza. Every penny donated will go to Palestinian partners through Choose Love, a UK charity supporting local humanitarians in conflict zones."

"But this is about more than just money. It’s about sending a message of love and solidarity to the people of Palestine, that they haven’t been forgotten. We see them, we hear them, and though we may be far away, we’re deeply connected-as we are to all humanity.”

“Together for Palestine” at Wembley will be live streamed on YouTube from 8pm CET on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, with more details expected to be shared by the organizers on the day of the show.