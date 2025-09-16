Gulf of Panama’s life-sustaining ocean current vanishes for first time in 40 years

A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reported that the Gulf of Panama’s life-sustaining seasonal upwelling has failed to occur this year raising concerns among scientists.

The unexpected phenomenon occurred for the first time in 40 years, marking a significant natural shift.

This is a natural process that occurs in January and April every year and is caused by northerly trade winds, which supply rich fisheries waters to the surface, thereby cooling the sea temperature.

This year, however, the upwelling was not present.

According to researchers from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, a peculiar decrease in wind frequency was the main cause of the phenomenon.

Without this cooling system, the water temperatures will remain abnormally high and the amount of nutrients will be dropped poseing a danger to marine life.

The absence of this current poses significant risks. It can intensify coral bleaching by eliminating an important source of thermal relief and may upset open-ocean food webs, which are driven by seasonal nutrient pulses.

Professor Tim Lenton, an expert on tipping points at the University of Exeter, warned that although it is not yet known whether this is a deep-seated tipping point in the climate, its consequences might exacerbate other crises, such as coral reef collapse.

The research team is keeping a close eye on the situation, and they intend to conduct more cruises and modelling with international partners to establish whether climate change caused the disruption or if it will take place again.

To this day, the event remains a particularly vivid reminder of how easily established natural systems can collapse in a shifting world.