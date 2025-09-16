Usain Bolt reveals shocking health struggles after torn achilles

Usain Bolt left fans devastated as he shared devastating effects of a torn Achilles tendon.

The legendary sprinter, who decided to quit professional running in 2017, revealed that he often gets out of breath while walking upstairs.

In an interview with The Guardian, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist said, “I do gym workouts but I think I need to start running again.”

The torn Achilles tendon has taken a toll on his once unmatched cardiovascular health.

The 11-time world champion added, “I am not a fan of gym workouts,” adding that he will have to put in work to improve his breathing.

He claimed his generation was more talented when asked about the slow pace of current sprinters, stating, “We are just more talented. That’s all I am saying.”

He previously issued a warning to Australian teen sensation Gout Gout, who has broken the 10-seconds barrier twice, saying, “The transition from juniors to seniors is incredibly difficult.”

Bolt added, “It’s easier when you are younger but if Gout Gout continues on this track, it’s going to be good.”

The fastest man on planet Earth still holds three world records: fastest ever 100 meter, 200 meters and 4x100 meters.

The Jamaican Flash ran a 100-meter in 9.58 seconds and 200-meter in 19.19 seconds and 100x4 in 36.84 seconds.