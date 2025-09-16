Watch: Massive Sinkhole opens up in Mexico City

A Jarristos-branded soda delivery truck fell into a sinkhole that opened in Iztapalapa, the most populous borough of Mexico City.

The video footage of the incident showed that the truck plunged backward while balancing precariously with its front wheel in the air.

However, it got swallowed by the earth as the asphalt gave way.

According to initial reports, a collapsed drainage system has caused the sinkhole. It indicates it was due to the old drainage network, and a boom crane has been instructed to pull the truck out.

Mayor Aleida Alavez Ruiz confirmed that no one got injured in the tragic incident. She speculated that the truck fell when the city’s “very old” drainage network collapsed underneath it.

She said that the moment the incident happened, we arrived and are coordinating preventive actions.

The concerned authorities confirmed that promising actions had been taken by bystanders, and the gaping sinkhole was properly remediated.

The technical evaluations are underway to assess the damage to the road.

Authorities have a pivotal role in the investigation and are taking preventive steps to continue stabilizing the area.