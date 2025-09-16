Who will take over after JD Vance's special episode of 'The Charlie Kirk Show'?

Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old conservative, was murdered while he was speaking in front of hundreds of students at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

The suspect in connection with Charlie Kirk has been identified as Tyler Robinson and is under investigation by the authorities.

While on the right wing, the Republicans are projecting Charlie Kirk as a symbol of free speech.

Vice President JD Vance, after five days of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, hosted a special episode of The Charlie Kirk Show on September 15, 2025, paying tribute to his friend and vowing to continue his mission.

The lineup of the show spotlighted Kirk’s impact on Republican politics: the guest list includes Senior Trump advisor Stephen Miller, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tucker Carlson, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Communication Director Taylor Budowich.

During the show, JD Vance referred to Kirk as “the smartest political operative I ever met” and remembered him as “a joyful warrior for our country.”

Vance also linked the assassination to “an incredibly destructive movement of left-wing extremism” that, in his words, had grown within the United States in recent years.

The rise of 'The Charlie Kirk Show'

Charlie Kirk was a known American conservative activist, author, and media personality who founded Turning Point USA in 2012.

After eight years, he went on to launch his own show, The Charlie Kirk Show, in 2020, a three-hour-long daily talk show that went on air at “The Answer” radio network.

The show gained popularity beyond radio, and by 2021, Kirk’s podcast had smashed into Apple Podcasts’ Top 25, ranking 21st as of December that year.

By 2024, internal TPUSA data reveal the show was being downloaded between 500,000 and 750,000 times every single day, which shows the popularity among the Gen Z audiences.

According to Forbes, after Charlie Kirk’s death, The Charlie Kirk Show rose to No. 1 on both Apple Music’s podcast chart and Spotify’s trending list in the US.

However, one thing is uncertain, despite the surging listenership, and that is the future of The Charlie Kirk Show.

And it is yet to be seen who would next become the host of the show, whether Erika Kirk or someone from the Republicans or Kirk’s old comrade will continue the legacy.