M60 police incident causes rush hour chaos with hour-long delays

The rush-hour is acutely disrupted by a big police incident on the M60 motorway in Greater Manchester where there are at least one-hour delays in both directions.

Both directions of the motorway between junction 6 at Sale and junction 8 at Carrington were shut down between 7:00 AM BST due to a possible welfare incident as reported by Greater Manchester Police.

The shutdown has also caused massive queues with clockwise traffic congesting to junction 25 at Brinnington and anti-clockwise congestion to junction 12 at Eccles Interchange.

“The M60 in Greater Manchester is closed clockwise between J6 (Sale) and J8 (Stretford) due to a Greater Manchester Police led incident. Greater Manchester Police are working on scene and are currently leading the response to this closure. Due to the nature of the incident, we are unable to provide an estimated re-opening time,” National HIghway stated in the official statement on their website.

National Highways has introduced signed diversions and advised motorists to leave adequate spare time in order to undertake their journeys as it indicated that other routes into the city centre of Manchester are also in very slow conditions.

The accident has caused a domino effect to the road network of the area with traffic congestion on the M56 at Bowdon up to junction 7.

The emergency services are on site, although the authorities have not given an approximate time to reopen as the incident is still going on.

They are to advise drivers not to take this route and use official diversion routes.



