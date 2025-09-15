Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate iconic moment in latest romantic outing

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just turned back time with their latest outing and it's absolutely a full-circle moment in their love story.

The newly engaged couple returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 14, for the Kansas City Chiefs’ first home game of the season.

The venue, which holds special meaning for the Cruel Summer hitmaker and the NFL star, was where their romance first quietly took root over a couple of years ago.

Over the weekend, Swift, 35, was there to support her beau as Kelce’s team faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly anticipated 2025 Super Bowl rematch.

It also marked her first appearance at a Chiefs game since their engagement in August, but the true highlight was her return to the stadium that indirectly brought them together.

The Lover songstress and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s love story traces back to July 2023, when Kelce, also 35, attended Swift’s sold out Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead.

Although he famously tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it and didn’t get the chance, the moment went viral, and soon after, romance rumours began to swirl.

While the 14-time Grammy winner has supported the three-time Super Bowl champion at multiple games since they started dating, this particular visit to Arrowhead felt different.

Now engaged, the couple returned to the place where everything unofficially began, right where their story started.

First going public with their relationship in September 2023, the New Heights podcast host went down one knee to pop the question in August 2025.

The lovebirds announced their engagement in a joint post on Instagram alongside several photos from their floral-filled garden proposal on Tuesday, August 26.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married [fire cracker emoji]," they captioned the delightful moment.