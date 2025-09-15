Manchester United backs Ruben Amorim despite worst Premier League start in 33 years

Manchester United backs Amorim despite worst Premier League start in 33 years

Manchester United has reaffirmed its commitment to head coach Ruben Amorim, despite the team's worst opening in the history of Premier League season.

Their loss to Manchester City 3-0 on Sunday, September 14, marked a new low, as the club had only got four points out of their first four games and lost their initial game in the Carabao Cup to Grimsby Town of League Two.

The Old Trafford hierarchy has no intention of a knee-jerk dismissal, although the pressure on the board has been increasing over the past few months, as well as criticism from club legends.

The club sees the Amorim project as long-term and recognizes the fact that at present, the club does not possess the depth of its top-six opponents.

The loss of important players such as Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha has also hampered the progress. While the new player Benjamin Sesko is still getting adjusted to the league.

Amorim has firmly declined to make concessions in his tactical ideology publicly, notably in his insistence on three centre-backs.

Following the defeat at Derby, he said, “When I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you have to change the man.”

This obstinacy has raised controversy especially his reluctance to give opportunities to promising midfielder Kobbie Mainoo who stood out on the bench against City.

On the inside, the club feels that close margins are costing them results and they are still very realistic about the long way to go.

Having no intention to go back to a turbulent management that has characterized the post-Ferguson time, the management of United is urging the people to be patient as Amorim tries to reverse the fortunes of this club, beginning with this weekend and the critical match against Chelsea.